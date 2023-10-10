Cobb County elections department selects new director

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration has hired a new Elections Director to take over the county’s operations.

Tate Fall will begin her new position in December.

She is currently the Deputy Director of Elections in Arlington County, Virginia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fall said she was looking forward to moving back south.

Fall graduated from Auburn University with a master’s degree in Public Administration with a certificate in Election Administration.

She has also worked for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I am honored for the opportunity and look forward to serving the citizens of Cobb County,” Fall said after the board’s vote.

Fall will take over for Gerry Miller, who agreed to come out of retirement earlier this year to lead the department until a permanent replacement could be found.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

MARTA's #1 bus driver has been driving for over 50 years (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group