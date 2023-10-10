Driver going wrong way on metro highway caused fiery crash that left 3 dead, GSP says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A driver going the wrong way caused a car crash that left three people dead, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened Monday at around 8:45 p.m. on Ga. 1/Hwy 27 south of Ga. 5 in Carroll County.

GSP told Channel 2 Action News that a driver in a Lincoln Town Car was traveling in the wrong direction when the driver struck two other cars in the southbound lanes.

After the crash, the Lincoln and one of the other cars became engulfed in flames.

All three drivers involved in the crash were pronounced dead on the scene, according to GSP. No one else was inside the three cars.

None of the three victims’ identities have been released.

