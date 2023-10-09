Georgia deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3.5M people in bust that leads to 60 arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A two-year undercover investigation has ended up with 60 people in jail and a massive amount of drugs off the streets.
The investigation called “Operation No Loyalty” seized dozens of guns, nine vehicles, and even two houses, along with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and 35 pounds of cocaine.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WRDW-TV that detectives seized a total of about 15 pounds of fentanyl, which they said was enough to kill roughly 3.5 million people.
They told the TV station that the drugs they confiscated were as lethal as weapons of mass destruction.
The arrests stem around members of the gang known as Trap Money, especially two kingpins that the sheriff’s office identified as Joshua Brady McDaniel, 38, of Augusta, and Ellis McDaniel, 42, of Augusta.
“These individuals have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in our community but have also been involved in several violent crimes within the CSRA,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WRDW.
So far, there have been two phases of the operation, with a third in progress.
During phase one, investigators executed 16 search warrants that led to the seizure of the following:
- 16 kilograms of cocaine
- 7 kilograms of fentanyl
- 1 pound of methamphetamine
- 29 pounds of marijuana
- 34 firearms
- $319,909 in cash
- Six vehicles
- Two houses
During phase two, investigators served 25 search warrants, and seized the following:
- Approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana
- 44.8 grams of fentanyl
- 90.1 grams of methamphetamine
- 22.5 grams of cocaine
- 28 firearms
- $143,824 in cash
- Three vehicles
Deputies said they expect additional arrests, charges, and state and federal indictments.
