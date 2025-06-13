Cobb County to use AI to enhance emergency communications training

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) says a new partnership is giving them new ways to train emergency responders.

Working with GovWorx, Cobb 911 will use the company’s CommsCoach Simulations, which officials said was an artificial intelligence-enhanced training platform for emergency communications.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Going forward, Cobb County 911 would be one of the first emergency communications centers in Georgia to use the AI-powered training program.

According to county officials, CommsCoach “simulates realistic, high-pressure emergency calls, providing new telecommunicators with hands-on experience in a controlled, low-risk environment before they answer a live call.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The calls are designed to have dynamic elements like background noise, callers who won’t cooperate or who are distressed, and emergencies that change quickly to help “reflect the real-world challenges” of answering dispatch calls on the job.

“This groundbreaking technology is a powerful step forward in how we prepare the next generation of 911 professionals,” DEC Director Melissa Alterio said. “This partnership exemplifies how Cobb County 911 embraces innovation and finds new ways to provide excellent service and the most superior level possible.”

In the next few weeks, Cobb Department of Emergency Communications will launch their CommsCoach program during the academic training phase for their newest class of recruits.

Officials said the training team has tailored the platform to align with county protocols and scenarios in real life.

“CommsCoach Simulations is designed to elevate training beyond the classroom,” Scott MacDonald, GovWorx CEO and co-founder, said. “With this partnership, Cobb County 911 is making sure its team has the tools they need to succeed, without replacing the critical role of human leadership, discretion, and care.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group