Cobb County police searching for 16-year-old girl missing for week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl seen almost a week ago.
Lyric Shakur was reported missing on Nov. 10, from 1650 Barnes Mill Road in Marietta.
She has shoulder length black hair with pink highlights and was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt at around 10 p.m. last Sunday.
Anyone who has information regarding Lyric Shakur’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Cobb County Emergency at 911 or 770-499-3911.
