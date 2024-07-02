Cobb County man convicted of child molestation for the second time

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of child molestation for the second time.

James Westley, 41, was found guilty of rape and three counts of child molestation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In March 2023, a 16-year-old girl’s mom reported to police that Westley had been molesting her daughter in 2021 and 2022.

The girl told her mother that he had been touching parts of her body and raping her.

He denied that she had been at his house, but cell phone data placed the victim there.

TRENDING STORIES:

In 2003, Westley was convicted in Fulton County of aggravated child molestation and child molestation against some of his relatives. He spent 10 years in prison for those crimes.

Those victims were allowed to testify at this trial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Buckhead lounge shooting survivor says bullet in her leg ‘constant reminder of the trauma’

©2024 Cox Media Group