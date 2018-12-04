  • Cobb County elementary school resumes after security scare, lockdown

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Classes have resumed after school officials say a man's cell phone holster was mistaken for a gun holster.

    Channel 2's Nicole Carr was there as police were racing around Teasley Elementary in Smyrna Tuesday morning. The school was temporarily on a lockdown.

    We'll bring you any updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Cobb County told Channel 2 Action News a man walked toward the school with a gun.  

    Officers are meeting with the man.

    Police said the man may only had a holster, not a gun.

    The location is also a voting precinct. 

    Cobb County Schools said that it was a false alarm.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “Out of an abundance of caution Teasley Elementary School was placed on lockdown early this morning. Administrators had been given reports of a possible danger in a nearby neighborhood that proved to be false. All students and staff are safe and the school day is proceeding as normal," a district spokesperson said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories