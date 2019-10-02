Cobb closes animal shelter after deaths from contagious bacterial infection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County announced Wednesday it is temporarily closing its animal shelter after two dogs died of a highly contagious bacterial infection.
An investigation revealed the dogs had contracted Streptococcus zooepidemicus, better known as strep zoo, which affects the respiratory system and is often fatal to shelter animals.
"After consulting with our on-site veterinarians, we determined that closing the facility was the only option available," Shana Luke, Animal Services Division director, said in a news release. "We will embark on a thorough cleaning process of the entire facility and put all the animals in the shelter on an antibiotic regimen."
The county says the shelter will be closed for at least two weeks. The shelter is asking anyone who may have adopted a pet in the last couple of weeks to take it to a veterinarian to be checked out.
"This is an unfortunate incident and we deeply regret having to close to the public," Luke said.
"But the health and welfare of the animals we care for is our top priority."
