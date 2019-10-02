TRAFFIC: I-20 EB in Atlanta shut down after pedestrian hit, killed

ATLANTA - A deadly pedestrian crash involving at least 10 vehicles has shut down Interstate 20 in Atlanta.
Interstate 20 eastbound is shut down at Exit 55 Lowery Boulevard.
This affects people coming from the westside toward downtown.
NewsChopper 2 is over the major crash for LIVE conditions and how to get around it, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Atlanta Fire officials, three Grady Memorial hospital ambulances and several police officers are on the scene.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark McKay estimates the wreck will slow traffic for hours, with no clearing time currently.
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: I-20/eb is shutdown with a bad crash at Lowery Blvd. (Exit 55a) in West Atlanta. Use these alternates heading into downtown. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/C2QxFNYuhC— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 2, 2019
RED ALERT remains on the W. Freeway @mckayWSB in News Chopper 2 over this Serious Crash that has I-20/eb at Lowery Blvd. (exit 55A) shutdown Avoid and use the alternates listed Stay with @wsbradio and @wsbtv for updates https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/sO6zAZlnuu— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 2, 2019
