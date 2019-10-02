  • TRAFFIC: I-20 EB in Atlanta shut down after pedestrian hit, killed

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - A deadly pedestrian crash involving at least 10 vehicles has shut down Interstate 20 in Atlanta.

    Interstate 20 eastbound is shut down at Exit 55 Lowery Boulevard. 

    This affects people coming from the westside toward downtown. 

    NewsChopper 2 is over the major crash for LIVE conditions and how to get around it, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Atlanta Fire officials, three Grady Memorial hospital ambulances and several police officers are on the scene. 

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark McKay estimates the wreck will slow traffic for hours, with no clearing time currently. 

     

