The man wanted for killing a missing Dahlonega woman is now in custody.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Austin Stryker turned himself in to police in Pennsylvania. Stryker is accused of killing 21-year-old Hannah Bender.
Bender's body was found Sept. 25 in a shallow grave in Forsyth County after she had been missing for more than a week. The 21-year-old originally vanished from Lumpkin County Sept. 14.
We're working to learn when he will be brought back to Georgia, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Austin Todd Stryker has turned himself in. He is in police custody in Pennsylvania. Efforts to return him to GA are in progress.— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 2, 2019
