  • BREAKING: Man accused of killing missing Dahlonega woman turns himself in

    The man wanted for killing a missing Dahlonega woman is now in custody.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Austin Stryker turned himself in to police in Pennsylvania. Stryker is accused of killing 21-year-old Hannah Bender.

    Bender's body was found Sept. 25 in a shallow grave in Forsyth County after she had been missing for more than a week. The 21-year-old originally vanished from Lumpkin County Sept. 14.

