DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a missing Dahlonega woman.
Hannah Bender, 21, disappeared from Lumpkin County on Sept. 14. Her body was found 11 days later, on Sept. 25, in a shallow grave in Forsyth County.
This week, Dylan Patrick Reid, 19, and Isaac Huff, 18, were arrested on charges of concealing her death. Reid is also charged with tampering with evidence.
The main suspect in her death, Austin Stryker, 22, is still missing. An arrest warrant was issued for Stryker after finding Bender's blood-soaked clothes. He is believed to be with Jerry Harper, 78, who is listed as a person of interest.
They were last seen in Clay County, WV.
Austin Todd Stryker, 22, wanted for murder in connection w/ Hannah Bender's death, & Jerry Kyle Harper, 78, were last seen in Clay County, WV. They are believed to be in a white 2000 Ford Explorer with GA Tag PXH4402. ☎️ 800-597-8477 or 706-864-0414 w/ info.— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 26, 2019
Stryker⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SGJYDNEgPT
