    By: Darryn Moore

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Subway employee and at least one customer. 

    DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News officers responded to the Subway in the 3000 block of Panola Road in Lithonia around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

    Officers found two men shot there, and one of them was dead. They said the other man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. 

    Police said it all started as an argument between an employee at the Subway and a customer. 

    The employee has been detained and taken for questioning. 

    “This was an isolated incident and all parties involved are accounted for,” a DeKalb County police spokesperson said.
     

