DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Subway employee and at least one customer.
DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News officers responded to the Subway in the 3000 block of Panola Road in Lithonia around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers found two men shot there, and one of them was dead. They said the other man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police said it all started as an argument between an employee at the Subway and a customer.
The employee has been detained and taken for questioning.
“This was an isolated incident and all parties involved are accounted for,” a DeKalb County police spokesperson said.
