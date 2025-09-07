Atlanta Braves host annual Patriot Day 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves hosted the annual Patriot Day 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Truist Park on Saturday, honoring first responders and people affected by the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The event, organized by the Atlanta Braves Foundation, The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Georgia, and the Georgia Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society, saw over 530 participants, including first responders, community members, and supporters.

Opening ceremonies featured a National Anthem performance by Captain Ben Holley of Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, a moment of silence for the lives lost on 9/11, and a flyover by an SBD-5 Dauntless Dive Bomber, in collaboration with the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia.

Participants climbed over 2,000 steps at Truist Park, symbolizing the 110 flights of stairs that FDNY firefighters ascended during rescue efforts on 9/11. Each climber wore a lanyard with a photo and name of a 9/11 victim in remembrance.

Special guests included Brian Farrell, Chairman and Founder of The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, John Gaine, Bobby Galione, and Ryan Knowles, all of whom have ties to the FDNY or firefighting community.

Participants were greeted with a cooling station and received a boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs. A piece of Trade Center steel was displayed onsite.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Georgia, supporting first responders and their families across the state.

The Atlanta Braves Foundation provided the first 200 participants who registered for the 2025 event with two tickets to the September 7 Braves game against the Seattle Mariners.

