AI program helps train 911 dispatchers in Cobb County for high-pressure calls

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County 911 center is taking an innovative approach to train its dispatch recruits.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reports artificial intelligence creates each scenario.

"We’re going to be helping our newest recruits gain the confidence they need before they take live calls,” said Desmond Harris, the community relations supervisor, Cobb County 911 Center.

GovWorx CommsCoach is an AI-powered training software. The technology simulates realistic high-pressure emergency calls, which helps training coordinators solely focus on coaching recruits.

Examples of situations include a caller saying, “He’s outside the bedroom door and he’s pounding on it. I’m really scared.” And “I hurt someone very badly, I need help.”

“We’re able to stand over the shoulder of our recruits while they practice these calls and help guide them,” Harris said. “Previously we would be sitting across from them coming up with scenarios asking them questions.”

The Cobb County 911 Center says it’s the first emergency communications center to use the technology.

“Cobb County 911 Center is always at the front of innovation,” Harris said. “We are always looking for the best and newest things to help our team members.”

