Acworth officers save choking senior with LifeVac device on New Year’s Day

ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police Officers were sent to an assisted living facility on Quick Water Landing after calls came in that a resident there was turning blue and choking.

When officers arrived, Northstar Square Assisted Living Facility staff were giving the resident CPR.

Acworth police said Ofc. Salone moved in and deployed his department-issued LifeVac device, successfully unblocking the resident’s airway and saving their life.

Police said the resident of the nursing home was evaluated by Metro EMS and Cobb Fire Department personnel before being transported to Kennestone Hospital for evaluation.

All Acworth officers have LifeVac units as a standard kit item for duty after the department deployed them across their personnel in 2024.

The department said this is the third successful deployment of LifeVac to save a choking person since the devices were given to officers.

Channel 2 Action News first reported the addition of LifeVac units in Acworth police loadouts after a member of the force used a personal LifeVac they had on-hand to save a nursing home resident in March 2024.

That officer, Cpl. Tamara Severtson, inspired the department to purchase the same equipment for every member of the Acworth police force.

Severtson was again successful using LifeVac to save a life in 2025 when she responded to a man choking on a water bottle cap in June.

