Stockbridge post office closed after customer drives vehicle through wall

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Stockbridge Post Office is closed and when it could reopen isn’t known.

For now, customers are being told to go to other locations due to a vehicle crashing through the building.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, a customer drove their vehicle into the building on Saturday, damaging the outer wall and retail lobby.

The day of, USPS said no one was reported as injured and delivery operations went on without any disruptions.

However, out of an abundance of caution, USPS said they have temporarily closed the Stockbridge Post Office retail operations “to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Customers with P.O. boxes may not have immediate access to their boxes but all items will be secured at the Stockbridge Post Office until they can be safely retrieved, USPS said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News.

“Local management is working diligently to ensure this matter is resolved as soon as possible,” the Postal Service said. “Damages are currently being assessed and the timeframe for completion of repairs is not known at this time.”

Going forward, retail services for Stockbridge customers are being offered at three other locations in Henry County.

USPS thanked customers for their patience and understanding as the repair process moves forward.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to law enforcement officials for more information about the driver.

The three locations customers can go to for retail services are:

Ellenwood Post Office: 5465 GA-42, Ellenwood, GA 30294

5465 GA-42, Ellenwood, GA 30294 McDonough Post Office: 100 Postmaster Dr, McDonough, GA 30253

100 Postmaster Dr, McDonough, GA 30253 Rex Post Office: 6450 Evans Dr, Rex, GA 30273

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group