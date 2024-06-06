20-year-old woman hit, killed by car crossing Smyrna street

SMYRNA, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car trying to cross the street in Smyrna last month.
Now, her co-workers are raising money to help her family.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The accident happened on South Cobb Driver near Cooper Lake Road around 6:15 a.m. May 24.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man turns himself in after shooting at Buckhead club that killed 2, injured 4
- Man hit by piece of heavy equipment dies at Georgia oil mill
- Production company behind ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is shutting down
Smyrna police said the victim, Alyssa Stryker, was walking outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a Cadillac Escalade.
The driver, who wasn’t identified, was also taken to the hospital.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Stryker worked at the Planet Fitness in Smyrna, according to her co-workers.
“Hold your people close and tell them you love them before it’s too late,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “I can’t believe she’s gone. My heart is broken for her family and anyone who knew her. She was the kindest soul.”
Her co-workers hope to raise $5,000 for her family.
The other driver has not been identified.
©2024 Cox Media Group