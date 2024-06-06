20-year-old woman hit, killed by car crossing Smyrna street

SMYRNA, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car trying to cross the street in Smyrna last month.

Now, her co-workers are raising money to help her family.

The accident happened on South Cobb Driver near Cooper Lake Road around 6:15 a.m. May 24.

Smyrna police said the victim, Alyssa Stryker, was walking outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a Cadillac Escalade.

The driver, who wasn’t identified, was also taken to the hospital.

Stryker worked at the Planet Fitness in Smyrna, according to her co-workers.

“Hold your people close and tell them you love them before it’s too late,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “I can’t believe she’s gone. My heart is broken for her family and anyone who knew her. She was the kindest soul.”

Her co-workers hope to raise $5,000 for her family.

The other driver has not been identified.

