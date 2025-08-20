2 Cobb teens honored for rescuing crash victims, including baby, by sheriff’s office

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has recognized two Public Safety Cadets for their heroic actions following a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 2 on Macland Road in Marietta.

Cadet Captain Aiden Decastro and Field Training Officer Cadet Alexander Rodas were returning home from dinner when they witnessed the accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two cadets sprang into action to assist the victims, demonstrating leadership and composure.

“These young cadets demonstrated extraordinary composure, leadership, and dedication to service during a critical situation,” Sheriff Craig Owens said, praising the teenagers. “Their actions reflect not only their training, but also their character and commitment to helping others and serving Cobb County. Their willingness to step forward in a time of crisis exemplifies the values of integrity, service, and compassion that the Cadet Program seeks to instill.”

Cadet Captain Decastro quickly contacted emergency services and moved individuals to safety due to a hazardous oil leak at the scene.

He also cradled and soothed an infant who was crying uncontrollably, offering reassurance while the child’s injured mother was unable to hold her, the sheriff’s office said.

While Decastro calmed the baby down, Cadet Rodas assisted an injured passenger by providing comfort and encouraging controlled breathing to keep her calm.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Cadet Program aims to inspire and prepare young individuals for a future in law enforcement and public service.

The program provides hands-on training, leadership development, and community engagement to equip cadets with the necessary skills and values.

