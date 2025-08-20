Some parents say mock funeral at Henry County pep rally should have never happened

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A pep rally at Stockbridge High School in Henry County has sparked controversy after students and staff staged a mock funeral for rival Dutchtown High just hours before their game.

The event, which was captured on video and shared online by Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander, involved students walking into the gym with a casket to symbolize the defeat of their cross-town rivals. The rally has drawn criticism from some parents and community members who found the imagery dark and offensive.

“We need to understand rivalry is part of sports, but invoking images of death should never be part of sports,” Alexander told Channel 2’s Cory James.

“Why would you put a funeral on, especially when kids are in school?” said Carolyn Hindman, a Stockbridge resident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Koben Boile, a Stockbridge High student, described the event as a joke.

The pep rally has led to police involvement due to multiple fights at the game, although the exact number of arrests remains unclear.

Henry County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Pace III responded by emphasizing the district’s goal to create a safe and positive environment for all students, staff, and community members.

“Our goal is to create a safe and positive environment for all students, staff, and community members to share in camaraderie and competition,” Pace said.

Some parents feel that further actions need to be taken to hold those responsible accountable, with “It’s not like they were saying they were going to actually harm somebody or something like that. That’s not what they said. They were... friendly competition in my opinion,” parent Dominique Boile said.

“They need to be disciplined because you’re a school system,” Hindman said.

Councilman Alexander mentioned that school officials are using this incident as a teachable moment to discuss what is appropriate and what is not in school events.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group