Cartersville man tells police he doesn’t need license to drive, had passport, ‘was traveling’

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Bartow County man had to pay more than a speeding ticket after getting pulled over by Cartersville police.

Gilbert Spencer, 55, was driving down Old Mill Road when he passed a patrol officer waiting with a speed gun.

The officer was doing what police call “stationary speed detection” when he clocked Spencer driving at more than 60 mph, police said.

The speed limit on Old Mill Road is 35 mph.

The deputy performed a traffic stop and pulled Spencer over, told him why he was stopped and asked for his driver’s license.

Spencer instead gave the officer a passport and told him “he did not need a driver’s license because he was traveling, not driving,” according to the arrest report.

When the officer ran Spencer’s name through the Georgia Crime Information Center, he learned Spencer had a suspended license for a failure to appear in court.

Backup arrived while Spencer was with the officer who had pulled him over. When he was asked to leave his vehicle, he refused. Officers had to forcefully remove him from the car, according to police.

Spencer was arrested for driving with a suspended license, obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving over the speed limit, police said.

After being booked and processed at the Bartow County Jail, records show Spencer was released on a $2,600 bond.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about what the other charge Spencer faced was.

