Emory Healthcare worker files lawsuit after layoffs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Emory Healthcare staffer filed a class-action lawsuit stating employees were not given the required notice before they were laid off.

The lawsuit was filed by Paulette Simmons and seeks damages and injunctive relief under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988. Her lawsuit claims Emory didn’t give a required 60 days advance written notice.

Channel 2 Action News reported last week that Emory Healthcare reduced its workforce in its financial services and revenue cycle department.

The Aug. 12 layoffs affected less than 1% of their workforce, an Emory representative said.

The WARN Act requires companies provide 60 days’ notice of termination or layoffs impacting between 50 and 100 employees, though there are several factors at play.

In the Emory case, Simmons’ lawsuit says 543 employees were terminated.

Channel 2 Action News has not yet received specific details about the number of employees, and a WARN notice is not in the state database as of the time of writing.

The U.S. Department of Labor states that not all cases require notice, per the WARN Act. Exceptions include faltering companies, unforeseen business circumstances and natural disasters.

Simmons’ lawsuit says Emory instead “presented employees with severance agreements, including for employees age 40 and over, which attempted to condition receipt of severance pay upon a waiver of statutory rights, including WARN Act rights.”

The lawsuit goes further to say the offer of severance was both “inadequate and noncompliant” with federal law since the offer did not provide employees with payment equal to 60 days’ work and benefits.

Simmons’ is seeking back pay and benefits for each day of alleged WARN Act noncompliance up to 60 days, in addition to prejudgment interest and reasonable attorneys’ fees.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Emory Healthcare for comment on the recently filed lawsuit and is waiting for their response.

