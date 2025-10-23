14-year-old gang members accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old caught in crossfire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two 14-year-old gang members have been indicted for the killing of 13-year-old De’Siyah Reed in Cobb County.

Attorney General Chris Carr said the suspects, Jonathan Camphore and Josiyah Cole, are 14-year-old gang members. One is linked to the “Young Stupid Reckless” gang and another to the “Sex Money Murder” gang.

De’Siyah Reed, 13, was caught in the crossfire of a gang dispute and shot in July. He died at the hospital a few days later.

Both suspects are facing charges including voluntary manslaughter, weapons charges and gang-related offenses.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned from Carr’s office that both teens are being charged as adults.

“My baby was amazing,” said Dustin Reed, the victim’s father.

“He was a good kid, never caused problems,” his grandmother said.

De’Siyah Reed, affectionately known as Turtle, was shot and killed on Padgett Drive in Cobb County. Dustin Reed, the victim’s father, has called for an end to gun violence.

“Put the guns down, put them down, put them down. It’s getting way too out of hand,” he said.

