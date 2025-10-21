2 teens indicted for deadly shooting of Cobb County 13-year-old

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Months after a 13-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and died, two teenagers have been indicted.

De’Siyah Reed was shot in July. He died a few days later in the hospital.

Attorney General Chris Carr has announced that two 14-year-old boys have been indicted on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, property damage, RICO and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carr says that one of the teenagers is a member of the “Young Stupid Reckless” gang, and the other is a member of “Sex Money Murder” gang.

The attorney general says the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the groups.

Reed’s mother told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that her son, who lives in Douglasville, was visiting family and friends in Cobb County before the shooting happened.

RELATED STORIES:

“This is a tragedy that should have never occurred, and it’s why we cannot let up in the fight against gang activity,” said Carr.

His mother told Newell that her son was looking forward to starting a new school year.

De’Siyah was affectionately known as “Turtle,” and his family said he lit up every room he walked into with his smile and dance moves.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group