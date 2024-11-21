14-year-old boy arrested for threatening his Cobb County high school 2 days in a row

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Allatoona High School student has been arrested for threatening the school twice this week.

Cobb County police say the 14-year-old boy’s threats on Tuesday and Wednesday caused a “Code Red” lockdown on Tuesday morning.

They say that the teenager called the 988 crisis hotline around 11:45 a.m. saying he was at Allatoona High School with a gun and was going to “harm students.”

School police and Cobb County police went to the school and determined that it was a false threat.

After that incident, school administrators sent a letter to parents saying the threat “was reported by a student who will face disciplinary consequences for their actions.”

But on Wednesday, the teenager called the 988 crisis hotline with the exact same claims. It was also determined to be fake.

According to police, they were only able to identify the 14-year-old after the second threat was made.

The student admitted to making the false threats. He was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, transmitting a false public alarm and disrupting the operation of a public school.

“We are grateful for the quick response of Cobb Schools Police and local law enforcement in investigating the reported threats this week. Their efforts confirmed the threats were fake, and our students and staff are safe—our top priority. In the months since the terrible incident in Barrow County, Cobb schools have been inundated with fake threats, false reports of threats, and incidents of ‘swatting.’ The District takes all reports very seriously and will prosecute those involved to the full extent of the law,” a spokesperson for Cobb County Schools said in a statement.

