Allatoona High School placed on ‘Code Red’ after student makes false threat against school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Allatoona High School was in a “Code Red” scenario on Tuesday after a student made a threat against the school.
Cobb County police determined it was a false threat and the student “will face disciplinary consequences for their actions,” according to a letter from the school’s principal.
Once it was determined to be a false threat, the school resumed normal operations.
