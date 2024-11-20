Cobb County

Allatoona High School placed on ‘Code Red’ after student makes false threat against school

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Allatoona High School (Wikipedia)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Allatoona High School was in a “Code Red” scenario on Tuesday after a student made a threat against the school.

Cobb County police determined it was a false threat and the student “will face disciplinary consequences for their actions,” according to a letter from the school’s principal.

Once it was determined to be a false threat, the school resumed normal operations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read