Apalachee school shooting: Colin Gray, father of suspect Colt Gray, to be arraigned today

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — An arraignment hearing is scheduled Thursday for Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School gunman Colt Gray, for his charges related to the shooting.

Colin Gray, 54, is charged with 29 crimes including, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children.

Colt Gray, 14, is charged with 55 crimes including, malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At the arraignment hearing, Colin Gray will receive a copy of his indictment and will be asked if he pleads guilty or not guilty. Last month, his son waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

Colin Gray’s hearing is expected to start around 9 a.m. at the Barrow County courthouse.

We’ll have a reporter in the courtroom for today’s hearing. Live coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Barrow County investigators have testified about the details of what they have called Colt Gray’s plan to kill several people in the school. They detailed drawings he’d done, what they described as an “obsession” with school shooters, and even that he was trying to create a “school shooter outfit.”

Investigators say Colin Gray bought the weapon for his son as a Christmas gift just months after being investigated for a separate school shooting threat last year. They say he also bought his son ammunition, a larger magazine for his gun and a tactical vest.

At Colt Gray’s arraignment, GBI agents testified that the teen got the rifle into the school by disguising it as a school project.

“We determined that the rifle was protruding out of his book bag – and part of the rifle that was showing was concealed with a rolled-up poster board,” GBI Special Agent Lucas Beyer testified.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group