Accused Apalachee High School shooter waives arraignment, pleads not guilty

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The gunman accused of killing four people inside Apalachee High School last month has waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

Colt Gray entered his plea on Tuesday, just days after a grand jury indicted him and his father, Colin Gray.

The grand jury indictment formally charges them with a combined total of 84 crimes.

Colt Gray, 14, is charged with 55 crimes including, malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

Colin Gray, 54, is charged with 29 crimes including, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children.

Barrow County investigators testified about the details of what they’re calling Colt Gray’s plan to kill several people in the school. They detailed drawings he’d done, what they described as an “obsession” with school shooters, and even that he was trying to create a “school shooter outfit.”

Investigators say Colin Gray bought the weapon for his son as a Christmas gift just months after being investigated for a separate school shooting threat last year. They say he also bought his son ammunition, a larger magazine for his gun and a tactical vest.

GBI agents testified on Wednesday that Colt Gray got the rifle into the school by disguising it as a school project.

“We determined that the rifle was protruding out of his book bag – and part of the rifle that was showing was concealed with a rolled-up poster board,” GBI Special Agent Lucas Beyer testified.

