1 dead after early morning crash in Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person has died after an early morning crash in Cobb County.

At around 4:30 a.m., Cobb County officers responded to a deadly crash on Macland Road at John Petree Road in Powder Springs.

An investigation determined that GMC was traveling east on Macland Road when it hit a Toyota that was crossing the intersection with John Petree Road.

The Toyota driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither of the drivers have been identified.

Officers are still investigating this crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

