1 dead after early morning shootout in Vine City

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta early Monday.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of Thurmond Street in Atlanta’s historic Vine City neighborhood.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is headed to the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Investigators believe the person who was killed was involved in a shootout.
Homicide investigators are on scene now.
