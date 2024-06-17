1 dead after early morning shootout in Vine City

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta early Monday.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of Thurmond Street in Atlanta’s historic Vine City neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is headed to the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Investigators believe the person who was killed was involved in a shootout.

Homicide investigators are on scene now.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Construction on new parking deck in downtown Woodstock continues this week

©2024 Cox Media Group