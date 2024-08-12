Clayton County

Woman who suffers from bipolar schizophrenia, hallucinations missing from Clayton Co. hospital

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kishia Johnson (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing woman with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Kishia Johnson, 48, was last seen on Sunday, August 11 at 7:31 a.m. at Southern Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Police said that due to her medical conditions, Johnson suffers from auditory hallucinations.

She was last seen wearing purple hospital scrubs.

She is five feet and three inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

She has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

If you see her or have information on her location, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, extension 8.

