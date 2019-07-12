Woman accused of shooting man who drove from accident scene denied bond

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 22-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing a man who drove from the scene of an accident has been denied bond.
Channel 2 Action News was the only news station in the courtroom when Hannah Payne's bond was revoked. Payne was originally released on a $100,000 bond, but was rearrested when the jury brought more charges.
Lawyers were trying to argue for the judge to reinstate the original bond, but were denied.
Channel 2's Tom Jones saw Payne break down when she heard she wouldn't be let out of jail.
A judge denied bond for the woman accused of murdering a man after a hit and run. We also heard the 911 call where you hear her ordering the victim out of the car. You will hear it only on Channel 2 tonight at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dOsS63lpEU— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 12, 2019
Police said 62-year-old Kenneth Herring hit a truck in May, causing minor damage. He waited at the scene initially but was disoriented and drove off, according to police.
Police said Payne called 911, followed Herring, then blocked him in and shot him when he refused to get out of the car.
Prosecutors played the judge the 911 call of Payne demanding Herring get out of the car at her bond hearing.
We're hearing the dramatic 911 call of what happened that night, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
