Marietta officer saves Georgia couple stranded in ocean on Florida vacation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta police officer just happened to be at exactly at the right place at the right time on a recent trip to Florida -- and it likely saved a Georgia couple's lives.
Officer Matt Salyers told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen that he was on vacation at Destin with his family over Memorial Day weekend. He was on a jet ski when he saw a couple struggling in the water about a mile from the shoreline. He raced to pluck them out.
As it turns out, the couple he rescued, Regina Beard and Darren Howard, are from Gwinnett County.
On Wednesday, the couple reunited with Salyers to thank him for his heroic actions.
We're hearing the incredible story about how the couple ended up stranded in the water -- and how the officer was able to save them, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
