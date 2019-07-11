Community rallies around family of father of 2 killed in boat crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A community is rallying around the grieving family of a father of two who was killed in a boat crash over the weekend.
Brandon Wilson, of Grayson, was killed Saturday in a crash on Lake Hartwell while boating with one of his sons.
Now, his Gwinnett County family is rallying together to support the wife and two young boys he left behind.
A GoFundMe account set up for Wilson's family has raised nearly $60,000 in just 24 hours. The community has also committed to provide meals, yard service, housekeeping and more to Wilson's widow for months to come.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen talked to two of the young father's close friends about the tragic loss, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police warn drivers who grabbed $175K that spilled onto I-285 to turn in money
- Community says goodbye to Hall County deputy Nicolas Dixon in emotional service
- Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}