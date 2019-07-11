LOUISIANA - Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm is expected to drop over 20 inches of rain on some parts of the Gulf Coast and 10-20 inches on parts of Louisiana
Mandatory evacuations are underway for some coastal residents.
The current forecast track takes the storm from the Gulf of Mexico up west of New Orleans, Louisiana.
The storm could become a hurricane before it makes landfall.
We're using powerful weather technology to continuously track the storms as it churns in the ocean, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the system for days on Channel 2 Action News and it is expected to dump tremendous amounts of rain over parts of upper Texas and the Louisiana coast.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said 10 to 20 inches of rain is likely with the slow-moving storm.
#Invest92L (to become #Barry) will drop tremendous amounts of rain over parts of the upper Texas and Louisiana coast... 10-20"+ of rain likely with slow motion by the weekend.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 11, 2019
Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been posted along the Louisiana coast.
Hurricane and tropical storm watches posted along the Louisiana coast this morning as we keep an eye on what will become #Barry. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/36b2CUaV2r— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 11, 2019
