Man throws meth from Atlanta high-rise during raid, GBI says

ATLANTA - Authorities on Wednesday arrested a self-proclaimed rapper and sports agent accused of making methamphetamine “rain” from an Atlanta high-rise.
GBI agents and Atlanta police officers came looking for 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark as part of an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling via domestic and international flights, the GBI said Friday in a news release.
Media Advisory: “It’s Raining Meth” https://t.co/HVVxsXJ9OW pic.twitter.com/ZoIxCB4yJs— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 12, 2019
The Talladega, Alabama, native, who also goes by “K Digga” and “Mr. Alabama”, allegedly threw “multiple kilograms of suspected methamphetamine from the balcony” when authorities arrived to execute a search warrant.
“Fortunately, APD officers were able to safely recover the discarded contraband from a nearby surface street without incident,” said Ken Howard, the GBI special agent in charge.More than five kilograms of the suspected drugs were recovered, which the GBI estimates are worth about $250,000. Agents also seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $60,000, as well as two semi-automatic rifles, a Glock handgun and an undisclosed amount of cash. The handgun was reported stolen out of Talladega, according to the GBI.
TRENDING STORIES:
Dark was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm as a felon.
An Atlanta woman was also arrested during the raid on the same drug charges. Tiffany Peterson, 33, also faces a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
She and Dark were denied bond, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Their next hearing is scheduled for July 25. GBI agents are still investigating, and Howard said additional arrests are anticipated.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}