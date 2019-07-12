0 Man shot, killed outside Buckhead businesses

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Buckhead.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot at the shopping center off Bennett Street and Peachtree Road.

We're talking to police as they identify the victim and any suspects, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

A friend took the man, who was not named, to Piedmont Hospital, where he later died, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lt. Andrea Webster said.

While few details about Friday’s deadly shooting have been released, investigators believe two groups were involved.

Channel 2's Kristen Holloway was there as police started clearing the scene.

“We believe that there was a dispute between two groups of people who were in this parking lot,” Webster said. “We don’t know where they were before the argument broke out, but it looks like there were at least two shooters or two groups of shooters shooting at each other.”

Police do not have descriptions of the suspects at this time.

“Because it’s early, we haven’t had all the business owners come to work yet,” Webster said. “Once they get here, we’ll be asking for their video surveillance footage and hopefully we can ascertain some sort of description from that.”

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several shootings in that same area.

Most recently, police said a man who was trying to break into businesses was shot and killed.

