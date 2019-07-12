0 Slow-moving Tropical Storm Barry marching toward Louisiana

ATLANTA - The Gulf is bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Barry.

The storm could dump up to 2 feet of rain in some areas of Louisiana. The governor is calling it a "very serious weather event" for the state.

Barry is expected to make landfall Saturday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that it will be many days before the remnants of the storm move out.

At last update, the storm's maximum sustained wind speed is around 50 mph and is moving westward at about 3 mph.

Officials say there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

Intracoastal City to Cameron

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to Shell Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle

Intracoastal City to Cameron

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

American, Delta, jetBlue, United and Southwest airlines are issuing travel waivers Passengers traveling through select airports in the Gulf Coast may change flights without fees.

Carnival Cruise Line says it rerouted a cruise ship headed to New Orleans because of the potential tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. The Miami-based company says the more than 3,700-passenger Carnival Valor was sent to Mobile, Alabama, in the interest of safety. A company statement notes that coastal Louisiana is under a hurricane watch and water levels are high on the Mississippi River.

