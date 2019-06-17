Man found dead behind business in Buckhead

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a business on Peachtree Street in Buckhead.
Investigators say early Monday morning a homeless man found the victim lying outside a car, which was parked in between buildings on Bennett Street, and called police. He told officers he heard a gunshot around 6 a.m.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene working to learn what happened. We'll bring you LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
BREAKING: Atlanta Police investigating man found dead behind business off Peachtree Rd. in Buckhead. Homicide detectives now on the scene pic.twitter.com/1LAM9pwing— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 17, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}