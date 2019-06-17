  • Man found dead behind business in Buckhead

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a business on Peachtree Street in Buckhead.

    Investigators say early Monday morning a homeless man found the victim lying outside a car, which was parked in between buildings on Bennett Street, and called police. He told officers he heard a gunshot around 6 a.m.

    Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the scene working to learn what happened. We'll bring you LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

