Police need help solving McDonald's shooting case

Police are investigating after someone was shot in the face at McDonald’s on Virginia Avenue in East Point on Wednesday.
Police are asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest/witness in the case.
We’re talking to police about new information in the case for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police said they are looking to identify a man wearing a blue and red Superman hoodie, dark pants, with red and white tennis shoes. He was last seen in the are of 1000 Virginia Avenue walking away from the location.
Police are also seeking the public’s help in identifying a white 2003-2009 Toyota 4Runner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
