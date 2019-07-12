Mother says local pharmacy gave her the wrong pills for son who has autism

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A Cartersville mother has an important warning for others after she says a local CVS pharmacist filled her 13-year-old son's prescription with the wrong medicine.
Susanne Epps told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that her son is on the autism spectrum and has been taking the same medicine for eight years.
She told Hyman the pills and the bottles were so similar she didn't catch until four days later that the pills her son was taking were used to treat Parkinson’s disease.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Community rallies around family of father of 2 killed in boat crash
- 'We have the watch from here:' Thousands say goodbye to fallen deputy
- Hurricane warning issued for parts of Louisiana coast ahead of TS Barry
“It was the same color, shape and size. I didn't know I was giving him the wrong medicine until I inspected the bottle closer.
TONIGHT AT 11, the mother’s important message to other parents and what CVS had to say about the incident.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}