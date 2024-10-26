TSA expects to match last year’s total firearm detections at Hartsfield-Jackson if rate keeps up

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this week, the Transportation Security Administration said they expect the number of firearms they find at security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2024 to match the total last year.

In 2023, TSA agents detected 451 firearms at security, meaning the guns were found in carry-on luggage and improperly secured.

From January to September, TSA said they’ve already found 328 guns, which makes Atlanta the airport leading the nation when it comes to guns found at airports.

“At the current rate, officials project we’ll match last year’s total of 451 by the end of year. Double check personal belongings for weapons before heading to the airport and if planning to travel with a firearm, be sure to pack it properly,” TSA said.

The agency also reminded passengers and other travelers that weapons are not allowed in carry-on luggage, and any firearms not packed for travel the legal way can lead to fines and federal criminal charges.

It is illegal to take ammunition, firearm magazines, ammunition clips empty or loaded, small arms and other weapons in non-checked baggage. This includes replica firearms such as toys or props. However, rifle scopes can be transported in carry-ons or checked bags without issue.

For a full list of steps to take if you plan on traveling with a weapon or ammunition, head online here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group