Woman books nearly 200 hotel rooms for Taylor Swift concert -- and it’s not to make a quick buck

ATLANTA — Whenever Taylor Swift announces a concert is coming to town, her tickets go quickly, as do hotel rooms.

When she came to Atlanta in 2023, the Lowes Hotel in midtown said they expected every one of their rooms to be filled for that weekend.

When Rebecca Fox learned that Swift was coming to New Orleans, she booked 20 hotel rooms at a nearby Holiday Inn. But she decided 20 wasn’t enough and ended up booking 191 rooms.

“They were extremely apprehensive,” Fox told WVUE-TV.

But Fox’s reason behind the move had nothing to do with making a quick buck.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fox, a Swiftie herself, said she went to a Taylor Swift concert in Arizona, and couldn’t believe the cost of hotel rooms.

She learned many hotels would charge people double after they were already booked.

Fox told the TV station she didn’t want that to happen to people in New Orleans. So she paid nearly $500 per room and managed tons of Facebook inquiries for one of her rooms.

Fox said she did not upcharge, she just wanted Swifties to have a good time.

“We want to make sure that New Orleans is the best and is the most welcoming, the safest, and that they have the best time here,” Fox said.





©2024 Cox Media Group