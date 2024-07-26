Police searching for woman who vanished from metro Atlanta Walmart

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The City of Riverdale police department is searching for a woman missing under suspicious circumstances.
Police said Maryann Ponder, 38, was last seen on July 22 at the Walmart in Riverdale.
She’s described as 5′01″ and 175 pounds with shoulder-length black hair She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red, fitted athletic pants.
Ponder suffers from a disability that makes her unable to speak.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverdale Police Department.
