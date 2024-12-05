Police, bomb squad respond to Walmart in Clayton County

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Police officers and a bomb squad are responding to the Walmart in Lovejoy on Thursday afternoon.
NewsChopper 2 is flying to the Walmart on Tara Blvd. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Clayton County police say their Bomb Unit is assisting Lovejoy police with an investigation there.
There is no word on what exactly led to the police response.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Walmart for details and is awaiting a response.
TRENDING STORIES:
- COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the schools in your district the state says are low-performing
- Judge sentences woman found guilty of killing prominent attorney husband, burning his body
- 29-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in busy DeKalb County intersection
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group