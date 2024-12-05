Police, bomb squad respond to Walmart in Clayton County

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Police officers and a bomb squad are responding to the Walmart in Lovejoy on Thursday afternoon.

Clayton County police say their Bomb Unit is assisting Lovejoy police with an investigation there.

There is no word on what exactly led to the police response.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Walmart for details and is awaiting a response.

