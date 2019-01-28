  • Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly hit-and-run accident in Clayton County

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Clayton County. 

    The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 54 at Mt. Zion Road in Morrow. All lanes have been blocked.

    The Morrow Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was killed and that the investigation has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach at the scene said that traffic was backed up in the area.

    We're working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories