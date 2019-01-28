Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly hit-and-run accident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Clayton County.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 54 at Mt. Zion Road in Morrow. All lanes have been blocked.
The Morrow Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was killed and that the investigation has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach at the scene said that traffic was backed up in the area.
We're working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Morrow police and GSP on scene of what appears to be accident that killed a pedestrian on Hwy 54 at Mt. Zion Rd. pic.twitter.com/xnn4S7CWCa— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 28, 2019
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Clayton Co.: Pedestrian Struck: Hwy. 54/sb at Mt. Zion Rd. ; All Lanes are Blocked; Avoid; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/hy6gc5uQs9— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 28, 2019
