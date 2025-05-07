New cars unveiled for Atlanta airport’s plane train

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport unveiled its new plane train cars on Wednesday.

The new plane train may not look much different or bigger, but it is brighter and more modern. Officials say it will be quicker too for passengers.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach got a look at the first new car on Wednesday. It’s one of 14 that will bring the total up to 73 used for the plane train.

The people mover connects all terminals and concourses. It currently runs about every two minutes, in a 3-mile loop.

The cars come from the same company that built the system in Atlanta in 1980 and it may not look that much different.

“A lot of the technology has been updated, mitigate obsolescence, make the vehicles more reliable and of course, some aesthetic improvement,” said Jason Aguirre with Alstom Transporation.

It will also run more frequently, every 90 seconds using up to 15 four-car trains combined with the new tunnel built for the extension.

The new section of tracks and additional turnaround area will be fully up and running by the first quarter of 2026.

“It will dramatically improve the efficiency and capacity of our people mover system, ensuring we’re ready to serve the increasing number of travelers who pass through Atlanta each year,” said Ana Maria Taroco, assistant general manager for Hartsfield-Jackson.

Passengers will still see some of the old cars on the tracks after the first 14 are delivered.

The rest of the fleet, which includes 10 cars added when the international terminal opened 15 years ago, will be replaced in the next few years.

