Forsyth County Catholic school holds conclave to elect 2nd grade pope

CUMMING, Ga. — As the Papal Conclave gets underway in the Vatican, a Catholic school in Forsyth has already elected a new pope.

Second graders at Pinecrest Academy in Cumming held a mock Papal Conclave on Tuesday to learn about what goes into a electing the next pontiff.

The students brainstormed issues about the needs of their school, the world and the Church just like the real cardinals do ahead of the conclave.

They then entered the Lower School Chapel to hear and pray over those needs and then vote for who should be their new pope.

Father Matthew Kaderabek collected the votes and burned them to create the white smoke signifying a pope had been selected.

“Habemus papam! We have a pope!” Fr. Kaderabek said.

Second grader David Levergood was vested as Pope David, traveled in a popemobile and began blessing his flock.

All of the students received “Lolli-Popes” as a treat in celebration of Pope David.

