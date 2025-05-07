Unruly passenger delays Delta Air Lines flight from San Juan to Atlanta

ATLANTA — An international Delta Air Lines flight was delayed after it had to turn around while leaving San Juan for Atlanta.

According to a Delta spokesman, Delta Flight 1946 from San Juan had to return to the gate after an unruly passenger caused a delay on Tuesday evening.

The flight got back to the ground, where it “was met by law enforcement officials due to an unruly customer. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior as safety for our customers and crew is our top priority.”

After the unruly passenger was removed from the flight, it was able to take off and arrived in Atlanta safely at 10:25 p.m., according to Delta.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, interfering with the duties of a crewmember during a flight is a violation of federal law.

For each unruly passenger case, the FAA can fine individuals up to $37,000, and if the incident in question has multiple violations, passengers may face criminal charges.

The Transportation Security Administration has a zero tolerance policy as well, and passengers also risk losing their TSA PreCheck status for disruptions.

