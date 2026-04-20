Metro Atlanta city approves pay increase for new police officers

JONESBORO, Ga. — The City of Jonesboro approved increases to the starting salaries for newly hired, sworn law enforcement officers.

Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor and the City Council acknowledged the need to support public safety with “targeted investments in law enforcement personnel,” according to Chief C.E. Cato.

Cato told Channel 2 Action News that the salaries were increased from a start at $53,472.84 per year to $60,000.

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"This adjustment was implemented to strengthen recruitment efforts within the highly competitive metro Atlanta area, where agencies continue to experience a shrinking pool of qualified applicants, high attrition rates, and increased difficulty attracting a younger generation of candidates as experienced officers leave the profession," Cato said in a statement.

Cato said the mayor and city council were also concerned about retaining officers so across-the-board raises were also approved for all full-time, sworn personnel.

The move, according to Cato, was to address issues of what’s known as pay compression, when entry-level salaries go up without current officers also receiving adjustments.

"These actions reflect a deliberate and comprehensive effort by the Mayor and Council to maintain a capable, experienced, and well‑supported law enforcement agency, while continuing to prioritize the safety and well‑being of the community we serve," Cato said.

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