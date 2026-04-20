Cobb County greenlights new animal services building, almost double size of current facility

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners officially approved plans to build a new Animal Services Facility using SPLOST funds. The vote happened on April 14.

County officials said during discussion of the new facility that the current facility was built in 1995 and was in need of an expansion and various upgrades.

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To make the upgrades happen, Cobb County will spend $15 million on the new facility, but first, commission documents say the old building will be demolished.

Once complete, the new facility will include space for the entire K-9 Unit from the Cobb County Police Department.

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The overall structure will be significantly larger than the current building.

While the 1995 structure is 29,680 square feet, the new one is planned to cover 54,000.

The facility will have additional dog and cat kennels, plus non-shared separate dog runs for each kennel section for isolation and separate HVAC systems.

The new facility will also get new surgical suites, veterinarian offices and two drive-in bays with access to the interior intake sections.

As part of the plan, Cobb County is contracting with LDD BlueLine, Inc. for full architectural services related to replacing the Animal Services Facility.

The county funding documents for the project show that an additional $2.2 million was added for architectural services.

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